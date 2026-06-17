‘Ghana is behind you’ – Vice President rallies Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has expressed confidence in the Black Stars as they prepare for their opening match against Panama in Toronto, assuring the team of the unwavering support of Ghanaians across the world.

Speaking during a visit to the team's camp, the Vice President commended the players for their efforts so far and urged them to aim even higher as they embark on their World Cup campaign.

“We know you are doing well. We know you have already excelled, but we want you to go even higher.

“Every mother wants their child to do their best and to excel even when they think that they have reached their goal. So we are here to encourage you to do even more,” she told the players.

She noted that the Black Stars have the backing of Ghanaians from all walks of life and urged the players to draw inspiration from the support they enjoy both at home and abroad.

“Ghana is rooting for you, regardless of where Ghanaians are, whether they are in the diaspora, in the markets at home, or on the farms; Ghana is behind you,” she stated.

The Vice President further stressed that while the nation has high expectations of the team, Ghanaians are confident the players will give their all when they take to the field against Panama.

“And Ghana has high expectations of you. We know you will do the best you can, and that is our wish, which is our prayer,” she added.

The visit is part of efforts to boost the morale of the Black Stars ahead of the crucial encounter, with supporters hopeful that the team can begin its World Cup campaign on a strong note.

The Black Stars are set to face Panama in their opening fixture in Toronto, with football fans in Ghana and across the diaspora eagerly anticipating the match.

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