Ghana moves forward with plans for new national airline

The Government of Ghana is set to publish a Request for Expression of Interest (RfEOI) in May 2026 for the establishment of a new national airline.

This initiative is part of the country’s broader strategy to enhance its aviation sector, promote tourism, and improve connectivity within the region and beyond.

The Government of Ghana is set to publish a Request for Expression of Interest (RfEOI) in May 2026 for the establishment of a new national airline.

This initiative is part of the country’s broader strategy to enhance its aviation sector, promote tourism, and improve connectivity within the region and beyond.

In a significant shift from previous plans, AviationGhana sources, with knowledge of the new initiative and final documents before cabinet for approval, confirm that the strategic partner in this venture will be required to hold a 75% stake in the airline, while Ghana will retain a 25% ownership interest.

This partnership model aims to leverage the expertise and resources of experienced global players to ensure the airline’s success and sustainability.

The decision to allow a majority stake for the strategic partner reflects Ghana’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and fostering a competitive aviation market.

The government hopes that this collaboration will not only bring much-needed capital but also enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

Despite the RfEOI yet to be published, AviationGhana.com can confirm that there is interest by a North American airline, a European carrier, an Africa airline and airlines based in the gulf region.

Ghana’s aviation sector has faced challenges in recent years, including competition from neighboring countries and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government’s plan for a new national airline aims to revitalize the industry, create jobs, and position Ghana as a key player in West African aviation.

Stakeholders in the industry have welcomed this development, emphasizing the potential to create a robust aviation hub that could facilitate trade and tourism.

With its strategic location on the West African coast, Ghana is well-positioned to serve as a connecting point for international flights.

The RfEOI is expected to attract interest from various airline operators worldwide, including established airlines looking to expand their footprint in Africa.

The government has indicated that it will prioritize partners with proven track records and the capability to deliver high-quality services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.