Ghana Publishing Company records ¢16.9m profit in 2025, more than six times 2024 performance

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited has released its financial statements for the 2025 financial year, with figures showing a sharp improvement in the company’s profitability and liquidity.

The company recorded a profit after tax of GH¢16.9 million in 2025, up significantly from the GH¢2.2 million profit recorded in 2024. Before the 2025 performance, the company’s highest recorded profit in recent years was GH¢2.7 million in 2023.

The 2025 profit represents an increase of more than 600% over the previous year, placing the company among the stronger performing state-owned enterprises for the financial year.

Beneath the headline figures, the improvement was driven not only by higher revenue but also by tighter expenditure management.

Core revenue increased from about GH¢60 million in 2024 to GH¢72 million in 2025. At the same time, total expenditure declined for the first time since 2020, falling by about 8% from GH¢57 million in 2024 to GH¢53 million in 2025.

A closer look at the expenditure trends shows where the adjustment occurred.

While operational expenses increased during the year, administrative expenses fell sharply, suggesting tighter controls and cost management measures under the company’s current management.

Administrative expenses declined from GH¢11 million in 2024 to GH¢7.1 million in 2025. The reduction was largely driven by lower spending on seminars and meetings, travel expenses, board expenses and staff motivation related costs.

Staff allowances also declined by nearly 50%, although the financial statements do not provide a detailed explanation for the sharp reduction.

The company’s cash flow position also improved considerably.

For several years, Ghana Publishing had struggled with weak liquidity and negative operating cash flows, meaning the company was spending more cash than it generated from its core operations and increasingly relying on overdrafts, reserves or external support to sustain operations.

In 2024, the company recorded a negative cash flow position of about GH¢108,000.

By 2025, however, the company recorded a positive cash flow position of roughly GH¢18.7 million, including approximately GH¢16 million held as cash at bank. That marks a significant improvement in the company’s liquidity and operational stability.

Overall, the 2025 financial statements point to a substantial turnaround in Ghana Publishing’s financial position.

Profitability improved sharply, expenditure growth was contained and liquidity conditions strengthened considerably.

For a state-owned enterprise that rarely attracts major public attention compared with some of Ghana’s larger SOEs, the latest results are likely to draw increased scrutiny and interest in the company’s operations and management approach.

The more difficult challenge, however, may be sustaining the performance.

Historical financial data from the company suggests that maintaining consistent profitability over multiple years has been difficult.

The 2025 results, therefore, raise an important question: whether the sharp improvement reflects the beginning of a longer-term operational turnaround or a strong but temporary performance spike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.