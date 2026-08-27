Ghana records fastest economic growth since 2019, but requires reforms to translate into jobs – World Bank

Robert R. Taliercio

Ghana’s economy recorded its fastest annual growth rate since 2019 in 2025, expanding by 6%, the World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Robert R. Taliercio, has said.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank’s Tenth Ghana Economic Update in Accra on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Mr. Taliercio said the strong performance marked a significant improvement in Ghana’s economic recovery.

He said the momentum had continued into 2026, with the economy expanding by 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026.

“The economy grew by 6% in 2025, the fastest pace since 2019, before accelerating further to 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026.”

Mr Taliercio said the growth performance reflected the progress Ghana had made in restoring macroeconomic stability following the economic challenges of recent years.

He, however, cautioned that strong headline growth alone would not be enough to guarantee sustained improvements in living standards.

According to him, Ghana’s recovery remains “structurally incomplete”, with persistent poverty, weak job creation and infrastructure constraints continuing to pose challenges.

He therefore called for reforms that would translate economic growth into more jobs, stronger productivity and improved living conditions for households.

The World Bank said maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation and addressing structural bottlenecks would be critical to sustaining Ghana’s growth momentum over the medium term.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.