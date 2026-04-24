Ghana Statistical Service, World Food Programme launch Ghana food insecurity vulnerability report

The Ghana Statistical Service, in partnership with the World Food Programme, has launched the Mobile Vulnerability Analysis Mapping (mVAM) Survey- Food Insecurity Report on Ghana in Accra at the British Council on the 23rd of April 2026. The development of the mVAM innovation was made possible with funding from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme (GAFSP) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The event brought together representatives from the Ghana Statistical Service, World Food Programme, KOICA, Government agencies, development partners, academia and the general public.

Speaking at the launch, the Government Statistician stated that the Mobile Vulnerability Analysis Mapping (mVAM) is an innovation that allows for real-time data collection, processing and storage that enables evidence-based decision making on food security.

On the Food Insecurity Vulnerability report, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said, “Ghana is navigating a difficult food insecurity environment which affects what families eat, how often they eat, and the choices they are forced to make. These shocks do not affect everyone equally, and to respond effectively, we need data that is timely, precise and actionable. That is why the Ghana Statistical Service, in collaboration with the World Food Programme and our partners, implemented the mVAM survey.”

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu delivering his remarks at the launch

The Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme, Ms Aurore Rusiga, underscored that the mVAM is not just a technical tool but the result of strong collaboration and deliberate capacity strengthening by the World Food Programme to promote national ownership of operating and managing a remote mobile food security monitoring system; the data is collected, stored, processed and analysed by the Ghana Statistical Service.

“Our partnership demonstrates the benefits of working together across institutions, combining the technical expertise of our institutions with innovative approaches to data collection. By doing so, we strengthen nationally owned data systems while ensuring that the information generated is practical, credible, and policy-relevant.” Ms Aurore Rusiga thanked the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme (GAFSP) and KOICA for funding the mVAM innovation.

Ms Aurore Rusiga is delivering her remarks at the launch

The Country Director of KOICA, Donghyun Lee, stated that KOICA is happy is to see that the mVAM will help provide evidence for critical decision-making that will help improve the lives of people in Ghana and KOICA will continue to provide partnerships that address challenges in Ghana.

Donghyun Lee, Director of KOICA, delivering his remarks at the launch

The launch of the Food Insecurity Vulnerability Report underscores the growing importance of data-driven solutions in tackling Ghana’s food security challenges. With real-time insights from the mVAM system, policymakers and partners are expected to make more informed decisions to support vulnerable households across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.