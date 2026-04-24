Ghana strengthens global academic and business links through the Global Conference Alliance

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana continues to position itself as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence in West Africa, attracting growing interest from international organisations.
Among them is Global Conference Alliance Inc. (GCA), a Canadian-based conference organizer actively building partnerships across Africa.
High-Level Visit Strengthens Ghana–Canada Collaboration
In a significant step toward deepening international engagement, GCA’s Founder & CEO, Dr. Afzalur Rahman, along with Chief Advisor John O'Fee, undertook an official Ghana market visit in 2025, engaging stakeholders across Accra and Kumasi.
The visit focused on collaboration with universities, industry leaders, and institutions, aiming to strengthen academic exchange, professional development, and global partnerships.
Throughout the mission, the delegation held meetings, information sessions, and partnership discussions with key stakeholders in Ghana’s education and business sectors.
Engagement Across Accra and Kumasi
Activities during the visit included academic meetings with leading institutions in Accra, partnership discussions with industry stakeholders, information sessions and networking events, and strategic engagements in both Accra and Kumasi. The delegation also visited important cultural landmarks such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, reflecting respect for Ghana’s history and leadership legacy.
Building Global Opportunities for Ghanaian Professionals
GCA organizes international conferences in major global cities including Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. Its platform connects professionals from over 100 countries, offering opportunities for academic presentation, business networking, professional development, and global exposure.
Strategic Importance of Ghana
Ghana’s stable economy, strong educational institutions, and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem make it a strategic partner for global organizations.
Looking Ahead
As international collaboration becomes increasingly important, initiatives like GCA’s Ghana engagement are expected to play a vital role in connecting local talent with global opportunities.
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