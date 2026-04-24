Ghana strengthens global academic and business links through the Global Conference Alliance

  24 April 2026 5:09am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana continues to position itself as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence in West Africa, attracting growing interest from international organisations.

Among them is Global Conference Alliance Inc. (GCA), a Canadian-based conference organizer actively building partnerships across Africa.

High-Level Visit Strengthens Ghana–Canada Collaboration

In a significant step toward deepening international engagement, GCA’s Founder & CEO, Dr. Afzalur Rahman, along with Chief Advisor John O'Fee, undertook an official Ghana market visit in 2025, engaging stakeholders across Accra and Kumasi.

The visit focused on collaboration with universities, industry leaders, and institutions, aiming to strengthen academic exchange, professional development, and global partnerships.

Throughout the mission, the delegation held meetings, information sessions, and partnership discussions with key stakeholders in Ghana’s education and business sectors.

Engagement Across Accra and Kumasi

Activities during the visit included academic meetings with leading institutions in Accra, partnership discussions with industry stakeholders, information sessions and networking events, and strategic engagements in both Accra and Kumasi. The delegation also visited important cultural landmarks such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, reflecting respect for Ghana’s history and leadership legacy.

Building Global Opportunities for Ghanaian Professionals

GCA organizes international conferences in major global cities including Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. Its platform connects professionals from over 100 countries, offering opportunities for academic presentation, business networking, professional development, and global exposure.

Strategic Importance of Ghana

Ghana’s stable economy, strong educational institutions, and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem make it a strategic partner for global organizations.

Looking Ahead

As international collaboration becomes increasingly important, initiatives like GCA’s Ghana engagement are expected to play a vital role in connecting local talent with global opportunities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group