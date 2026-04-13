Ghana to honour astronaut Christina Koch with University of Ghana ties after Artemis II mission

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Ghana is set to formally honour American astronaut Christina Hammock Koch following her historic journey around the Moon, as the government moves to recognise her ties to the country and her role in a landmark space mission.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed in a statement on Facebook that diplomatic arrangements are underway for President John Dramani Mahama to honour the astronaut at a mutually agreed time. The gesture, he said, will be on behalf of the people of Ghana in recognition of her achievements and her association with the University of Ghana.
Mr Ablakwa praised the Artemis II crew for what he described as a remarkable scientific and human achievement, noting that their safe return after travelling farther from Earth than any humans in decades demonstrated “that there can be no boundaries to human ingenuity and courage”.
The recognition follows the successful completion of the Artemis II mission, widely regarded as a defining moment in modern space exploration. Organised by NASA, the mission marked the first crewed lunar flight in more than 50 years and saw astronauts travel to the far side of the Moon before returning safely to Earth.
Ms Koch, who served as a mission specialist aboard the Orion spacecraft, played a key role in monitoring critical onboard systems, including life support, navigation and communications. Her participation has drawn global acclaim, as she became the first woman to travel into deep space and undertake a lunar flyby.
Her achievement has resonated in Ghana, where she previously studied under an exchange programme at the University of Ghana. The institution has since celebrated her milestone as a testament to the global reach and impact of its academic programmes.
The Artemis II crew also included mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover—the first Black astronaut to venture beyond low Earth orbit—and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Together, they conducted critical tests to validate systems for future missions aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface.
The mission’s return phase highlighted its complexity, with the spacecraft enduring extreme re-entry conditions, including temperatures of about 2,760 degrees Celsius and a brief communications blackout before safely splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.
Beyond its scientific significance, Artemis II has been hailed as a milestone for diversity in space exploration, with Ms Koch’s role marking a breakthrough for women in deep space missions.
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