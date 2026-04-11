Christina Koch becomes first woman to travel around the moon on Artemis II

American astronaut Christina Koch has made history as the first woman to travel into deep space and journey around the Moon, following the successful completion of NASA’s Artemis II mission — a landmark moment that has also resonated strongly in Ghana due to her academic ties to the University of Ghana.

The mission, organised by NASA, saw a four-member crew travel farther from Earth than any humans since the Apollo era, marking the first crewed lunar mission in more than five decades. The Orion spacecraft splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California after a 10-day journey that included a flyby of the Moon’s far side.

Koch, serving as a mission specialist, played a key role in monitoring critical onboard systems, including life support, navigation, and communications. Her participation adds to a distinguished career that already includes the longest single spaceflight by a woman and involvement in the first all-female spacewalk.

The Artemis II crew, led by Commander Reid Wiseman, also included Victor Glover — the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit — and Jeremy Hansen, the first non-American to journey around the Moon. Together, they carried out a series of tests designed to validate systems for future lunar missions.

The return to Earth marked one of the most critical phases of the mission, as the spacecraft endured a high-speed re-entry, with external temperatures soaring to approximately 2,760 degrees Celsius. A brief communications blackout occurred during descent, before contact was restored and parachutes deployed to ensure a safe splashdown.

For Ghana, Koch’s achievement carries additional significance. She previously studied at the University of Ghana under an exchange programme, a connection that has sparked national interest and pride. The university has celebrated her accomplishment as evidence of the global impact of its academic community.

Beyond its scientific objectives, the mission has been widely viewed as a milestone for diversity and inclusion in space exploration. Koch’s journey represents a breakthrough for women in space, while the diverse composition of the crew reflects broader efforts to expand representation in high-level scientific missions.

The Artemis II mission is regarded as a critical step towards future lunar landings and long-term human presence on the Moon, with engineers set to analyse data gathered during the flight to refine systems for upcoming missions.

As the world looks ahead to the next phase of lunar exploration, Koch’s historic voyage — from a student experience in Ghana to the far reaches of space — stands as a powerful symbol of possibility and global collaboration in science.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.