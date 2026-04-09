President Mahama applauds astronaut Christina Koch’s Ghana ties in Artemis II mission

President John Dramani Mahama has led national praise for Christina Koch following her selection as a crew member on the landmark Artemis II mission, describing her achievement as a source of “immense pride” for Ghana.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 9, President Mahama aligned himself with the University of Ghana and the broader Ghanaian public in celebrating Koch’s historic role in humanity’s renewed push towards the Moon.

The mission, spearheaded by NASA, will see astronauts orbit the Moon in preparation for future lunar landings, marking a significant milestone in modern space exploration.

Central to the president’s message was Koch’s enduring connection to Ghana. He highlighted that she had spent the 1999/2000 academic year as an exchange student at the University of Ghana, an experience he said left a lasting imprint both on her and on the institution she briefly called home.

Mr Mahama noted that Koch’s time at Legon was characterised by deep cultural engagement rather than mere academic participation.

During her stay in Accra, she pursued courses in the History of Ghana, African history, Rural Sociology and Music, while also studying introductory Twi — a reflection of her commitment to understanding local language and culture.

This immersion, he suggested, helped cultivate a strong sense of global citizenship that continues to define her career.

Particularly poignant for many Ghanaians, he added, was Koch’s symbolic act of displaying the Ghanaian flag during her time in space — a gesture that resonated widely as a tribute to her connection with the country.

President Mahama described the moment as “deeply touching”, highlighting the idea that personal bonds and formative experiences endure regardless of distance, even beyond Earth itself.

Koch’s journey from lecture halls in Accra to the forefront of international space exploration has captured public imagination, with many viewing it as a powerful narrative of perseverance, curiosity and cross-cultural exchange.

As the only woman on the Artemis II mission, her participation also represents a significant milestone for gender representation in space science.

The former president emphasised that her success serves as an inspiration to Ghana’s youth, illustrating the transformative potential of education and international collaboration.

He pointed to the role of Ghanaian institutions in shaping individuals who go on to achieve global distinction, reinforcing confidence in the country’s academic foundations.

Extending his goodwill, Mr Mahama wished Koch and her fellow crew members a safe journey and successful mission, expressing hope that their accomplishments would inspire future generations across Ghana, Africa and the wider world.

He urged young people to believe that no ambition is beyond reach.

"On behalf of a proud nation, I wish Christina Koch and the entire Artemis II crew godspeed on your return journey to Earth. May your success continue to inspire generations across Ghana, Africa, and the world to believe that there's no height that is insurmountable," the post concluded.

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