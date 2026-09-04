Football

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq joins Colorado Rapids in MLS

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  4 September 2026 11:20am
Ibrahim Sadiq
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Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has joined Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids on a two-year contract from AZ Alkmaar.

The deal includes a club option for the 2028-29 season, with Sadiq set to occupy an international roster slot.

The 26-year-old completed the move before the close of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window and is expected to join the Rapids once he receives his P-1 Visa.

The Ghanaian scored 18 goals and provided seven assists during his time with AZ, helping the club win the 2025-26 KNVB Cup.

He was also named to the Eredivisie Team of the Month in September 2024.

“Ibrahim is an exciting attacking player who has demonstrated his quality across several competitive European leagues,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith said..

“His pace, directness, and ability to create and score goals from wide areas will add another important dimension to our attack.

“He also brings valuable experience of winning championships and competing in European competition. We are delighted to welcome Ibrahim to Colorado.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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