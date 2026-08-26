Ghanaian woman dies in China after collapsing at airport on journey to pursue Master’s Degree

Audio By Carbonatix
A Ghanaian woman, Mercy Yaaba Bredu, has died in China after reportedly collapsing at an airport shortly after travelling from Ghana to pursue a master’s degree.
Bredu left Ghana on Monday, August 24, 2026, with plans to continue her education in China.
However, her journey took a tragic turn when she reportedly collapsed at the airport and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
She died on Wednesday, August 26, according to her former University classmates in Ghana.
According to information from her colleagues, Bredu travelled from Ghana on Monday to begin her journey towards pursuing a master’s degree in China.
However, shortly after arriving at the airport, she collapsed and required urgent medical attention.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she received treatment as medical personnel sought to stabilise her condition.
Despite the intervention, she died on Wednesday, 26 August.
Leaving Ghana on Monday, she was expected to begin a new phase of her academic life thousands of kilometres away from home.
Instead, within just two days, her family received the devastating news of her death.
Mercy Yaaba Bredu was a former Vice President of the Association of Students of English (ASSENS) at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in 2024.
Her death has triggered shock and sadness among former colleagues, friends and members of the ASSENS community.
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