Ghanaian youth demand 40% of climate adaptation budget for four northern regions

Climate change

Ghanaian youth climate advocates are demanding that at least 40% of the country’s annual climate adaptation budget be allocated to the Upper East, Upper West, Northern and Savannah regions.

The demand is contained in a National Youth Statement adopted at the 2026 Local Conference of Youth (LCOY Ghana), held virtually from August 22 to 23, under the theme “Youth-Led Equity: Driving Fair Climate Solutions in Ghana.”

About 300 young people from all 16 regions participated in the conference, including students, farmers, fisherfolk, entrepreneurs, researchers and community advocates.

The youth argue that climate financing must prioritise communities bearing the greatest impact of climate change, particularly vulnerable populations in northern Ghana.

They want the proposed allocation monitored through public community scorecards to track whether funds reach affected communities.

Other demands

The National Youth Statement also calls for:

$5 million National Youth Climate Innovation Fund to support and scale youth-led green businesses across all 16 regions.

30% youth representation on national climate decision-making bodies, including Ghana’s COP delegation.

50,000 green jobs for young people by 2030, through a proposed National Green Jobs Programme, with targeted opportunities for women and youth in northern Ghana.

Statutory status for the Youth Climate Council Ghana, giving it powers to review climate legislation and receive formal responses from government.

Recognition of indigenous knowledge through a national register documenting traditional ecological practices for use in climate policymaking.

Pledge to monitor progress

The delegates have also committed to tracking implementation of their demands and publicly reviewing progress within six months.

They plan to designate a youth climate advocate in each region to support monitoring and advocacy.

The National Youth Statement is expected to be presented to Parliament, relevant government ministries and international climate negotiators ahead of COP31.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.