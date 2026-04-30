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Ghana’s key economic indicators show positive trajectory – Deloitte Ghana partner

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  30 April 2026 12:52pm
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Partner and Financial Advisory of Deloitte Ghana, Yaw Appiah Lartey, has stated that Ghana’s key economic indicators are currently moving in a favourable direction, suggesting improved macroeconomic stability.

Speaking on a business discussion programme, "JoyBusiness Roundtable Discussion" on the theme “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?”, he indicated that available data and performance metrics point to a generally positive outlook for the economy, adding that the trends are supported by evidence from recent indicators.

"The indicators are looking good. If you look at where the government took it from in 2024, all the parameters, GDP growth,5.7 and in 2025 as 6 per cent..."

Find the indicators below:

He maintained that the observed improvements reflect progress in economic management, although he did not elaborate on specific policy measures driving the gains.

READ ALSO: Current economic stability healthy for businesses – GUTA

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