Ghana’s public debt hits GH¢674.1bn as of February 2026

Debt burden, financial obligation or loan payment, heavy load of money failure, mortgage or borrowing money problem concept, tried businessman carrying big debt money bag losing money banknotes.

Ghana’s public debt stock increased to GH¢674.1 billion as of February 2026.

This is equivalent to 42.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In dollar term, the public debt stock stood at US$63.1 billion in February 2026.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s May 2026 Summary of Economic and Financial Data, the country’s debt stood at US$61.3 billion (GH¢641.1 billion) in December 2025 and US$60.6 billion (GH¢663.4 billion) in January 2026.

In December 2025, the debt to GDP ratio was however 44.7%.

The data showed that the external debt stood at US$29.3 billion in February 2026, slightly lower than the US$29.4 billion in January 2026 and US$29.4 billion in February 2026 respectively.

This represents 19.6% of GDP.

However, the domestic debt increased to GH¢360.4 billion in February 2026, from GH¢341.0 billion in January 2026, about 22.6% of GDP.

In December 2026, the domestic debt stood at GH¢333.8 billion.

For the government’s fiscal operations, the fiscal deficit-to-GDP stood at 0.3 % in March 2026.

The primary balance, however, stood at a surplus of 1.2% of GDP in March 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.