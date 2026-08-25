GIMAT calls for stronger parent-school collaboration to support girls’ health and development

The Summit Lead and International Coordinator of the GIMAT Volunteer Network, Fortune Morkporkpor Adalevo, has called for stronger collaboration between parents, schools and communities to bridge knowledge gaps among girls on issues affecting their health and development.

She said despite advances in technology and access to information, many girls, particularly those in underserved communities, still lacked adequate knowledge about their bodies, reproductive health and other critical issues.

Ms Adalevo made the call at the Biology of the Girl Child Summit held at the Presbyterian Senior High School in Berekum in the Bono Region.

The summit, organised by the GIMAT Volunteer Network, brought together more than 1,500 girls for education and empowerment on reproductive health, abortion, common infections, cervical cancer awareness and safeguarding of the girl child.

The programme also addressed personal development and encouraged participants to understand and value their bodies, while sessions on what it means to be a “classy lady” focused on character, self-respect and responsible conduct.

Ms Adalevo said the responsibility of educating girls could not be left to parents or schools alone, stressing the need for stakeholders and communities to work together to provide girls with the information and support they needed.

She noted that gaps in communication between parents and their children, as well as between teachers and students, could leave girls vulnerable to misinformation and risky decisions. She said the GIMAT Volunteer Network was working to reach more girls across the country, although resource and logistical constraints made it difficult to cover all regions within a short period.

“Stakeholders will have to come in, the community will have to come in, people like us will have to step in and fill that gap,” she said.

Ms Adalevo added that girls in some communities remained naïve about important issues despite the widespread availability of technology, making sustained education and open conversations essential.

A Medical Doctor at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, Dr Angel Abena Tiwaa Acheampong, also cautioned girls about the dangers associated with unsafe abortion and encouraged them to seek professional medical care when faced with an unintended pregnancy. She urged parents and other adults to create safe environments where girls could openly discuss their concerns without fear of judgment or rejection.

Dr Acheampong said early access to appropriate medical care could help prevent girls from resorting to dangerous procedures that could result in serious complications. She said the summit was therefore important in equipping girls with information on preventing unintended pregnancies and encouraging them to seek help from trusted adults and health professionals when necessary.

Some of the participants said the programme had broadened their knowledge and provided them with practical lessons on personal development and health.

One participant said the session on being a “classy lady” would help her develop her character and conduct herself appropriately in different settings. Another participant said she had learnt about infections as well as appropriate ways of sitting, walking and communicating with colleagues both on and off campus.

The summit comes amid concerns over reproductive health challenges among adolescent girls in the Bono Region, with 1,188 abortion cases reportedly recorded among girls aged 15 to 19 between 2021 and 2024.

Organisers said the summit was intended to contribute to addressing such challenges by ensuring that girls had access to accurate information and supportive environments to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.