Marigold Foundation distributes sanitary pads to 1,500 girls in Agona East

The Marigold Foundation has distributed sanitary pads to 1,500 girls in the Agona East District of the Central Region as part of efforts to promote menstrual hygiene and support girls’ education.

The exercise forms part of the Foundation’s annual Menstrual Hygiene and Advocacy Drive, an initiative aimed at empowering young girls and supporting them through adolescence.

Speaking at the programme, the Founder of the Marigold Foundation, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, expressed satisfaction with the level of awareness demonstrated by the girls regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

“I was personally enthused and happy that the girls are aware of what they are going through and understand the importance of keeping themselves clean during menstruation,” she said.

Mrs. Assan explained that the Foundation also used the opportunity to educate the girls on personal hygiene and responsible behaviour.

“We encouraged them to take good care of themselves, bathe regularly, and conduct themselves responsibly. Once a girl starts menstruating, it means she is physically capable of giving birth. Therefore, anything that could hinder her education should be avoided,” she added.

She stressed that menstrual hygiene advocacy should go beyond the distribution of sanitary pads and include mentorship and support systems that would enable girls to navigate adolescence with confidence.

According to her, mentorship programmes, girls’ camps, and other empowerment initiatives are needed to help young girls make informed decisions and avoid negative influences.

“There are many things happening on social media, and some of these girls do not receive adequate guidance from their parents on these issues. I am calling on individuals and institutions to support our advocacy drive and help establish mentoring programmes in schools to keep girls away from harmful practices,” she said.

Mrs. Assan further appealed to parents, guardians, educators, religious leaders, chiefs, queen mothers, and community leaders to support menstrual health education and advocacy efforts.

“We are pleading with parents and leaders to give our young girls a listening ear. They need support, guidance, and education. Although many of them are aware of the challenges they face, they still want to have these conversations with their parents at home,” she said.

Some beneficiaries described the initiative as timely, noting that access to sanitary pads remains a challenge for many girls in their communities.

They said the donation would ease the financial burden on their families and enable them to pursue their education with greater confidence and dignity.

The Marigold Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting underserved communities through education, health, and social intervention programmes aimed at improving lives and promoting community development.

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