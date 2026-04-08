Girl group Flo on entering into their ‘bombastic, confident, strong’ era

Hot off winning their first Mobo for best R&B/Soul act, girl group Flo are back to business.

The London-based trio tell BBC Newsbeat they've got no time for celebrations and it's "on to the next one".

"We're right back into it because we've got more to achieve," the group say.

The girl band - consisting of Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma - are already making waves this year with their latest hit, Leak It.

The infectious track about owning your own power has been climbing up in streams and popping up on social media feeds thanks to its dance trend.

The theatrical music video, which sees the trio stage photoshoots for the paparazzi and features the high-energy dance routine, has already amassed more than eight million views on YouTube since it was released about three weeks ago.

"It's been phenomenal. It's growing so quickly," Downer tells Newsbeat.

"We've never seen such an internet frenzy towards one of our music videos and songs, so it's really nice."

Quaresma says the song's message is to encourage others to be confident in themselves "in any sense".

"If you look good, if you feel good, as you should, queen."

She says they have been experimenting with various types of music of late, but "this confidence and feeling good is definitely a theme".

And how do they define this energy?

"I've got a new word, it's bombastic," Quaresma says. "Bombastic, confident, strong."

The girl group won their first MOBO for best R&B/Soul act last month

The girl group first made a mark with their 2022 debut single, "Cardboard Box," which showcased their smooth group harmonies and sassy lyricism.

It helped them win the BBC's Sound Of 2023 title and become the first band to win the Brits Rising Star award.

They later broke into the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart with Fly Girl, which featured a rare guest appearance from US rapper Missy Elliot.

Fans then had to wait more than a year and a half for their 2024 debut album, Access All Areas, to drop as they reworked material during the recording process on the advice of a music management company in the hope of producing their best work.

But it appeared the wait was worth it as the record shot to number three in the UK Album Charts, making them the highest-charting British R&B girl group in 23 years.

It also picked up a Grammy nomination for best progressive R&B album, making them the first British girl group to receive one in two decades.

However, the singles they have released since haven't cut through in the charts, so they were determined to return with a bang.

The trio are set to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend next month

"We had to. We had to come this time," says Quaresma.

And while it may look like they have been taking a break, the group say they have been constantly working to evolve their sound and act.

"When it comes to things like our live performances, I feel like we've had enough experience to be like: 'That didn't work guys'," Douglas says.

"Let's change, let's pivot, let's tweak that...

"We love to improve, we love constructive criticism, we love developing, like we've been developing our whole lives."

It is this "hunger" and "drive" they plan to bring into their new era and upcoming shows, including when they take to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, which heads to Sunderland next month.

"I love how Big Weekend is always in a place that you wouldn't expect," Quaresma says.

"I feel like that's good. Let's bring people to the places that don't get any love."

She says the group are excited as she feels "Northerners get down, for sure".

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