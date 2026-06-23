GIZ, Guinness Ghana sign MoU to boost sorghum output, target 30,000 farmers, 150 jobs in northern Ghana

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and Germany's development agency GIZ have launched a joint project to increase sorghum production in northern Ghana, aiming to create more than 150 sustainable jobs and improve the livelihoods of 30,000 farmers.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Tuesday, June 23, to commence the Innovations for Sustainable Sorghum Production, Inclusion, Resilience and Efficiency (INSPIRE Sorghum) project.

The project is expected to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 metric tonnes of sorghum annually. It will directly support 30,000 smallholder farmers, 20 seed producers and 60 aggregators, with a specific focus on women and youth. Organisers say it will also generate more than 150 sustainable jobs across the sorghum value chain.

Sorghum is central to Malta Guinness, the non-alcoholic beverage produced by Guinness Ghana. The crop accounts for 70% of the drink's composition and is predominantly grown in northern Ghana.

Wilhelm Hugo, Cluster Coordinator for GIZ's NIED Cluster, said collaboration with the private sector remains one of the priorities of the current German government. Speaking under the PSInno programme, he described the MoU as a celebration of partnership.

"This sorghum lies at the heart of our collaboration," he said.

Mr Hugo explained that the INSPIRE Sorghum project would deliver four key work packages, including the provision of certified seeds, modern farming tools and practical training for 30,000 farmers and 40 aggregators to improve yields and grain quality.

He added that the project would also support farmers to adapt to the effects of climate change while creating employment opportunities for women and young people across the value chain.

"It will also create opportunities for income-generating activities during the off-season, to ensure stable incomes throughout the year," he said.

Frédéric Feraille, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, said local sourcing has long been a key component of the company's operations.

"We began our local raw material journey in 2012. We do this for a simple reason: when we source locally, we create jobs, build skills and provide Ghanaian farmers with a reliable market for their produce," he said.

He added that the partnership would deepen the company's commitment by putting resources directly into the hands of farmers to help them earn more stable incomes.

Mr Feraille said the investment aligns with the government's Feed Ghana agenda. He further noted that as Guinness Ghana enters a new chapter under the Castel Group, "our commitment to Ghana's farmers and to local sourcing is stronger than ever."

The signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Noah Tumfo; UDS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan; GIZ Country Director, Dirk Assmann; and traditional authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.