Global oil demand set for first annual decline since 2020, IEA says 

The International Energy Agency projects a significant downturn in global oil demand for 2026. This marks the first annual decline since the 2020 pandemic. The agency cites the ongoing conflict involving Iran as the primary catalyst for this shift. Hostilities in the Middle East have severely damaged production capacity and disrupted critical export routes.

Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure

The contraction of oil demand is highly localised and product-specific. The disruption stems largely from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway serves as a vital artery for global energy transit. Its closure has paralysed exports originating from the Persian Gulf.

The IEA report emphasises that the current market outlook remains fragile. “While the global oil market balance looks set to swing back to surplus towards the end of the year, the forecast hinges on the assumption that tanker flows through the Strait will gradually recover, allowing producers to restart fields and refiners in the Middle East and elsewhere to resume product shipments,” the agency noted.

Uncertain Path Toward Market Stability

Market observers remain cautious regarding a potential rebound. Renewed military exchanges this week underscore the volatility of the region. Recent attacks on commercial vessels have reduced maritime traffic to a mere trickle.

Official projections depend on the realisation of a ceasefire and the reopening of shipping lanes. These conditions face constant threats from ongoing skirmishes between the United States and Iran. As the IEA warned, “Renewed exchanges of fire in the Gulf this week highlight the risks of not reaching a lasting peace agreement, which is a must for the normalisation in oil markets.”

Differing Perspectives on Regional Recovery

Toril Bosoni, the head of oil and markets at the IEA, downplayed expectations for a rapid turnaround. She described the current environment as a “very uncertain and unstable situation” during a recent interview with CNBC. Bosoni indicated that a “swift or linear” recovery is unlikely given the geopolitical tensions.

However, she offered a more optimistic long-term view. “But with significant growth from other producers, and with demand levels lower than we were expecting before the war, we could return to a surplus through the end of the year and into next year,” Bosoni said. She further noted that this development “would provide welcome relief to the market and allow countries to rebuild their inventories.”

Diplomatic Tensions and Military Escalation

The diplomatic landscape remains fraught with difficulty. The U.S. government has expressed a willingness to pursue technical talks with Iranian officials to resolve the crisis. Yet, this commitment exists alongside direct military confrontations. Both nations have engaged in recent airstrikes, complicating diplomatic efforts.

President Donald Trump recently intensified his rhetoric regarding the situation. During the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, the President declared that the ceasefire with Iran is “over.” U.S. officials have further signalled a firm stance, characterising Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels as “acts of terrorism.”

Implications for African Economies

The ripple effects of Middle East volatility are deeply felt across Africa. With many nations reliant on energy and fertiliser imports, the recent price shocks have pressured local currencies and driven up transport costs. While global crude prices for September delivery are currently $76.25 (approximately 870 GHS) for Brent and $72.09 (approximately 823 GHS) for West Texas Intermediate, the local economic burden remains high. African central banks are now tasked with balancing inflation control against the need to support fragile economic growth. For many, the high cost of fuel continues to threaten food security and household purchasing power.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

As of Friday, market reaction remained muted despite the high stakes. Global benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery traded at $76.25 (approximately 870 GHS) per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures maintained a price point of $72.09 (approximately 823 GHS). Energy traders continue to monitor the Gulf closely, wary that any further escalation could trigger renewed price volatility.

The path toward market equilibrium remains precarious, dictated by a complex interplay between diplomatic manoeuvring and the physical realities of global shipping. While current forecasts indicate a gradual shift toward a surplus, the long-term stability of the global energy market rests upon the fragile hope for a de-escalation that has, thus far, remained elusive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.