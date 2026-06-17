GMet issues thunderstorm warning for coastal regions and northern Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an urgent thunderstorm alert for vast swathes of the country, warning residents in coastal areas and parts of the north to brace for heavy downpours accompanied by gusty winds.
According to the alert, which was issued at 8:23 am on Wednesday, rain and thunder-bearing clouds have already been observed gathering over the southeastern and northeastern borders of the nation.
These systems are expected to intensify and spread, bringing cloudiness and rain of varying intensity to the Volta, Greater Accra, and Eastern regions this morning, with the conditions later advancing into the Upper East and Northeast regions as the day progresses.
The agency has indicated that the inclement weather is likely to extend its reach into parts of the Upper West, Savannah, and Northern regions later this morning into the afternoon, affecting a significant portion of the country's northern half.
In its advisory, GMet has classified the severity of the impending weather as moderate, with the alert remaining in effect until 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
The agency is urging residents in the affected areas to take immediate precautionary measures as the rains approach.
The public has been strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities during heavy downpours, to stay clear of flooded roads and waterways, and to remain vigilant to avoid potential hazards.
Motorists and commuters have been cautioned to exercise extreme care on the roads, particularly in low-lying areas that are prone to sudden flooding.
The public is further encouraged to stay updated through official weather bulletins and alerts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency as the situation develops.
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