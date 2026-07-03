Gov’t sets up five committees to coordinate post-flood response

The Government of Ghana has established five specialised sub-committees to coordinate its national response to the recent flooding that affected parts of Greater Accra and other regions on June 28 and 29, 2026.

The committees form part of a broader post-flood mitigation task force activated by the President to streamline recovery efforts and strengthen national preparedness.

Briefing journalists in Accra on Friday, July 3, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, Director General of Joint Operations at the Ghana Armed Forces, outlined the structure guiding the government’s coordinated response.

He said the five sub-committees are the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee (formerly the Anti-Flood Task Force), the Early Warning Committee, the Sanitation and Health Committee, the Relief and Donations Committee, and the Emergency Communications Committee.

According to him, the arrangement is designed to ensure an effective and coordinated response involving government institutions, security agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other stakeholders.

He added that the Chief of Staff is leading the overall recovery effort on behalf of the President.

"We shall not leave any stone unturned," Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah assured, speaking on behalf of the sub-committees.

He further explained that the Emergency Communications Committee will be responsible for providing regular and sustained public updates on the progress of recovery operations.

Beyond the immediate response, he noted that the committee structure also forms part of a wider national resilience strategy aimed at improving drainage systems, strengthening early warning mechanisms, enforcing planning regulations and enhancing emergency preparedness across the country.

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