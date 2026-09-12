Gov’t unveils ambitious cut-flower export corridor from from Daboya to Europe, West Africa and Gulf

Government is working with a private sector investor to develop a cut-flower production corridor linking Daboya to the Tamale Air Cargo Hub for exports to Europe, West Africa and the Gulf.

Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Augustus “Goosie” Obuadum Tanoh, said the initiative forms part of efforts to build a competitive horticultural industry under the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

“We, at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, are working with a private sector investor to develop a cut flowers corridor along the Daboya Singa pathway to be airlifted to the Tamale Air Cargo Hub, to markets in Europe, to markets in Ghana and West Africa, the Gulf, and other future potential destinations,” he said.

Mr Tanoh was speaking on Friday at the opening of the 14th Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

He said the government’s approach is to move beyond simply growing horticultural products to building the systems needed to turn them into competitive businesses.

“Producing is not the same as building an industry,” he said.

According to him, a viable industry must connect production to aggregation, processing, logistics and markets, supported by finance, standards, skills and technology.

The Tamale Air Cargo Hub is expected to strengthen logistics for high-value agricultural exports, including cut flowers, vegetables and fruits.

Mr Tanoh said Ghana has the potential to compete in the international horticultural market, citing the country’s $75 million in mango exports to 42 markets in 2024.

He also cited Kenya’s flower industry as an example of what Ghana could achieve with the right systems.

He said Kenya earned 556 million dollars from flower exports last year, while Dutch horticultural exports exceeded 28 billion euros in 2024.

“Getting a highly perishable flower from a Kenyan farm to a customer 1,000 km away requires rigorous procurement standards, cooling systems, grading, packaging, certification, freight, and reliable market relationships,” he said.

He noted that Ghana already has a domestic market for flowers, citing the importation of roses for Valentine’s Day as evidence of existing demand.

“On Valentine’s Day, we import roses from all over the place to be able to give to our loved ones. So we do have a domestic market. We do have domestic demand,” he said.

Mr Tanoh said the government also intends to develop supporting infrastructure across other horticultural value chains.

He said the peri-urban agricultural programme, Shiqpon, will connect greenhouses and micro-irrigated food production to aggregation, cold storage and markets.

He added that the Tamale Air Cargo Hub will form part of the broader effort to make Ghana a competitive exporter of high-value agricultural products.

Mr Tanoh said Ghana could replicate Kenya’s ability to meet major international demand for flowers.

“Last year, on February 14th, Valentine’s Day, the Kenyans had to contract an additional 17 wide-body cargo planes to be able to lift flowers to European markets to meet the demand for Valentine's Day flower gifts. We can do the same,” he said.

He said the government’s strategy is ultimately to create jobs, expand exports and build industries while protecting the environment.

“Ghana does not have to choose between growing industries and protecting the environment. We can produce more, create jobs, and expand exports while strengthening the natural systems that make that that make our environment grow and thrive,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.