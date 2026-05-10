GPL 25/26: Kotoko beat Eleven Wonders to go fourth

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko ended their four-game winless streak with a convincing 2-0 victory over Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Lawson Lyei Manu handed the Porcupine Warriors the lead six minutes before halftime with a well-taken finish after sustained pressure from the hosts.
Kotoko continued to dominate after the break and doubled their advantage in the 65th minute through Anthony Duah, who calmly finished to seal an important win for the Kumasi-based side.
The victory lifts Kotoko into fourth place on the league table as they strengthen their push up the standings, while already relegated Eleven Wonders remain rooted to the bottom.
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