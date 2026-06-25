GTF Elective Congress: Frederick Lartey pledges revolution for grassroots development

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) will go to the polls next month to elect new leaders for the next four years.

Incumbent President Frederick Otu Lartey is seeking another term, with ambitions to strengthen the development of the sport at the grassroots level, particularly across the regions.

Since assuming office, Otu has overseen one of the most successful periods in the history of Ghana Taekwondo, introducing groundbreaking initiatives and steering the federation to notable achievements on both the local and international stages.

One of his most significant achievements has been the introduction and development of Para Taekwondo in Ghana.

The initiative yielded impressive results, with Ghana winning a bronze medal at the World Para Taekwondo Championships in 2015, marking a major breakthrough for the country in the sport.

Under his administration, Ghana’s Para Taekwondo programme continued to flourish. In 2021, Ghana emerged as the third-best country in Africa at the African Para Taekwondo Championships held in Niger.

The country’s achievements were further recognised when Ghana’s coach was adjudged the Best Female Coach, affirming the quality of technical development under Otu’s leadership.

Perhaps the most historic achievement of his tenure came when Ghana qualified for the Paralympic Games for the very first time.

Patricia Kyeremeh secured qualification to the Paris Paralympic Games, a feat many consider one of the defining moments in Ghana’s taekwondo history.

Frederick Otu Lartey’s era has also been marked by significant success in mainstream taekwondo.

It was during his administration that Ghana won its first-ever gold medal at a World Championship-level event in Korea.

Henrietta, then a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), emerged victorious at the Korea Ambassador’s Cup after competing against top athletes selected from various countries.

Her triumph etched Ghana’s name into the history books and remains one of the federation’s proudest moments.

Henrietta’s success story did not end there. Her outstanding performances earned her a scholarship opportunity facilitated by the Ghana Olympic Committee, allowing her to continue both her academic and sporting journey in Germany.

It is one of several pathways created for athletes under Otu’s administration.

Beyond medals and competitions, Otu has focused on institutional reforms and capacity building.

From the day he assumed office, he prioritised the training and licensing of coaches and referees, establishing structured certification programmes to ensure professionalism and adherence to international standards.

Today, Ghana boasts a growing number of licensed coaches and referees, a legacy expected to benefit the sport for years to come.

With historic medals, Paralympic qualification, athlete development opportunities and institutional reforms to his credit, Otu’s tenure has been marked by several notable achievements.

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation says its constitution is aligned with World Taekwondo regulations, allowing Otu to seek re-election despite already serving three terms.

The Elective Congress is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Four positions are up for grabs at the Congress: President, Vice President, and two Member slots on the Executive Board.

The outcome will shape the direction of taekwondo administration in Ghana through to 2030, a period spanning two Olympic cycles and a number of continental and Commonwealth assignments for the federation.

Nomination forms for aspiring candidates have been available since Tuesday, June 23, with the federation giving prospective contenders just under two weeks to submit completed paperwork.

The deadline for submission has been set for July 3 at 5:00 p.m., and the GTF has made it clear that late entries will not be entertained.

Following the close of nominations, the Vetting and Election Committee will spend a week scrutinising candidates from July 8 to July 15 before publishing the final list of cleared nominees ahead of the Congress.

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