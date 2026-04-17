Hervé Renard dismissed from his post as Saudi Arabia manager

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Hervé Renard has been dismissed from his post as the manager of the Saudi Arabia national football team, less than two months to the start of the FIFA World Cup.
The French coach has been dismissed with immediate effect by the Saudi Arabia FA and he won’t lead The Green Falcons for the 2026 World Cup.
Renard returned as Saudi Arabia manager in 2024 after a disappointing stint as France’s Women manager, which ended with Les Bleues going out of the 2024 Paris Games’ football tournament in the quarter-finals.
Saudi Arabia have been drawn in the 2026 World Cup’s Group H with Uruguay, Spain and Cabo Verde. Renard was under contract with the Saudi Arabia until 2027.
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