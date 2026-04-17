Football

Hervé Renard dismissed from his post as Saudi Arabia manager

Source: GFNF  
  17 April 2026 12:25pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Hervé Renard has been dismissed from his post as the manager of the Saudi Arabia national football team, less than two months to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The French coach has been dismissed with immediate effect by the Saudi Arabia FA and he won’t lead The Green Falcons for the 2026 World Cup. 

Renard returned as Saudi Arabia manager in 2024 after a disappointing stint as France’s Women manager, which ended with Les Bleues going out of the 2024 Paris Games’ football tournament in the quarter-finals.

Saudi Arabia have been drawn in the 2026 World Cup’s Group H with Uruguay, Spain and Cabo Verde. Renard was under contract with the Saudi Arabia until 2027.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group