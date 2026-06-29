Hidden environmental impact of ACs and why Ghana’s cooling sector begins a shift toward ultralow emission ACs

Air Conditioning (AC) has become part of daily life across Ghana. In homes, offices, shops, and schools, the familiar hum of an AC working against the tropical heat has become as routine as switching on a light. For many Ghanaians in recent times, the rising temperatures have become unbearable, and many are turning to ACs for relief.

But what most Ghanaians do not know is that the very ACs providing that relief are quietly making the problem worse, because the technology inside the ACs we use is outdated, expensive, and harmful to the environment, contributing to climate change.

Every AC runs on a refrigerant, a synthetic chemical fluid that enables the AC's cooling process. Think of it as the lifeblood of the AC unit. For decades, the cooling industry used refrigerants called Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), with the refrigerant R12 and later R22 being the most common. These worked well as cooling fluids, but scientists discovered that they released chlorine into the atmosphere, destroying the ozone layer. The world responded by phasing them out under the Montreal Protocol.

Then came the replacement, also from the same family of chemicals called Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the most common being R410A and R32, which are found in the majority of ACs on sale in Ghana today. HFCs solved the ozone layer problem because they contain no chlorine. But they are extremely powerful greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere at rates up to 2,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide. R410A also contains PFAS "forever chemicals", which are increasingly linked to health and environmental risks worldwide.

According to the Ghana Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Roadmap (EPA, 2020), the Refrigeration and AC sector was estimated to contribute approximately 6 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (6 Mt. CO₂eq.) emissions in 2020. The report identified split air conditioners as the single largest source of emissions within Ghana's refrigeration and air conditioning sector, accounting for around 8% of Ghana’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from the sector are also expected to rise unless more energy-efficient, lower-emission cooling technologies are adopted, which could reduce sector emissions by up to 18% by 2030.

Now, one such energy-efficient, lower-emission cooling technology is the R290 split-inverter AC. R290 is a natural refrigerant and is used in a new generation of energy-efficient ACs. Unlike many conventional refrigerants, R290 has an ultralow Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 0.07, meaning it contributes almost zero to global warming if leaked into the atmosphere. R290 does not damage the ozone layer and does not contain PFAS, thus has no negative impact on the environment or human health. Therefore, R290 ACs carry an EPA-designated eco-refrigerant label. Beyond their environmental benefits, R290 systems are known for their high energy efficiency, which can reduce electricity consumption and lower operating costs for households and businesses over time.

The introduction of R290 ACs in Ghana is part of broader efforts under the Green Cooling Programme, an initiative funded by the Swiss Klik Foundation and implemented by the EPA and GIZ. The programme aims to support Ghana’s transition toward more climate-friendly, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient split ACs, while strengthening technicians' capacity and promoting responsible end-of-life AC refrigerant management.

As part of the initiative, a financial incentive of at least GH¢ 1100 per R290 AC unit has been introduced to reduce the upfront cost of R290 units, making them more affordable. Consumers are getting an R290 inverter AC at a lower price, just like the conventional split ACs on the market now. Again, a nationwide technician training programme is ensuring that those installing and maintaining these units are properly trained and certified. And finally, a formal system is being developed to ensure that old ACs are properly disposed of, with harmful refrigerants safely recovered rather than released into the atmosphere.

Currently, the R290 split-inverter ACs are available in showrooms across Ghana through importers who have partnered with the Programme. These include Hisense, Midea (Electroland), GREE (Unique-Home-Appliances), and in the near future, also Haier (Electromat/Somotex).

Ghana is a signatory to the Kigali Amendment and the Montreal Protocol, which are binding international commitments to phase out high-global-warming refrigerants over time. The R290 split-inverter AC is one way the commitment becomes real. Not as a government document, but as an air conditioner on your wall, cooling your room, reducing your energy bill, and protecting the environment and climate. Sector experts say the transition to alternative cooling technologies could become increasingly important as temperatures rise and demand for air conditioning continues to grow across urban areas.

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The writer, Hilda Aku Asiedu, is a Climate Communications and Development Professional.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.