‘Huge and heavily-laden’ SHS prospectus burdens parents, time to review – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described the Senior High School (SHS) prospectus as “huge and heavily laden”, calling for a review of the list of items students are required to take to school.

In a post on his X page, the MP questioned whether newly admitted SHS students genuinely need to present all the items listed in their prospectuses when they report to school.

“Honestly, must a fresh SHS Student present all these listed items to school as a freshman or woman?”

He said the extensive nature of the prospectus had become a major concern for parents, particularly because of the financial burden associated with meeting the requirements.

“This heavily-laden but compulsory prospectus has become a major source of bother to parents as the financial burden is offloaded onto MPs every year,” he said.

HUGE & HEAVILY-LADEN SHS PROSPECTUS: TIME TO REVIEW LIST



1. Honestly, must a fresh SHS Student present all these listed items to school as a freshman or woman?



2. This heavily-laden but compulsory prospectus have become a major source of bother to parents as the financial… pic.twitter.com/3NHSJ8FNM3 — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) September 16, 2026

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