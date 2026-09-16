Education | National

‘Huge and heavily-laden’ SHS prospectus burdens parents, time to review – Dafeamekpor

Source: Clara Seshie  
  16 September 2026 11:55am
Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
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The Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described the Senior High School (SHS) prospectus as “huge and heavily laden”, calling for a review of the list of items students are required to take to school.

In a post on his X page, the MP questioned whether newly admitted SHS students genuinely need to present all the items listed in their prospectuses when they report to school.

“Honestly, must a fresh SHS Student present all these listed items to school as a freshman or woman?”

He said the extensive nature of the prospectus had become a major concern for parents, particularly because of the financial burden associated with meeting the requirements.

“This heavily-laden but compulsory prospectus has become a major source of bother to parents as the financial burden is offloaded onto MPs every year,” he said.

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