‘Huge and heavily-laden’ SHS prospectus burdens parents, time to review – Dafeamekpor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described the Senior High School (SHS) prospectus as “huge and heavily laden”, calling for a review of the list of items students are required to take to school.
In a post on his X page, the MP questioned whether newly admitted SHS students genuinely need to present all the items listed in their prospectuses when they report to school.
“Honestly, must a fresh SHS Student present all these listed items to school as a freshman or woman?”
He said the extensive nature of the prospectus had become a major concern for parents, particularly because of the financial burden associated with meeting the requirements.
“This heavily-laden but compulsory prospectus has become a major source of bother to parents as the financial burden is offloaded onto MPs every year,” he said.
HUGE & HEAVILY-LADEN SHS PROSPECTUS: TIME TO REVIEW LIST— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) September 16, 2026
1. Honestly, must a fresh SHS Student present all these listed items to school as a freshman or woman?
2. This heavily-laden but compulsory prospectus have become a major source of bother to parents as the financial… pic.twitter.com/3NHSJ8FNM3
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