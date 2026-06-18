IMF greenlights new $211 million climate funding for Sierra Leone

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved a new arrangement for Sierra Leone worth about $211.5 million , aimed at strengthening the West African nation's ability to withstand climate shocks.
The fund also completed its third review of its extended credit facility for the country, enabling an immediate disbursement of about $31.7 million.
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