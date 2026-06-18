IMF greenlights new $211 million climate funding for Sierra Leone

Photo credit: Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved a new arrangement for Sierra Leone worth about $211.5 million ​, aimed at strengthening the West African nation's ability to withstand climate shocks.

The ‌fund ⁠also completed its third review of ​its ​extended ⁠credit facility for ​the ​country, ⁠enabling an immediate disbursement ⁠of ​about $31.7 ​million.

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