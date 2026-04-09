Insecurity: US orders non-emergency staff to leave embassy in Nigeria

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States Department of State has directed non-essential staff and family members to depart the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, citing worsening security conditions across Nigeria.
In a travel advisory issued Wednesday, the department urged Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria beginning April 8, 2026, due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and limited healthcare services. The advisory places Nigeria at “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” with 23 states now classified under “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”
Newly added to the Level 4 list are Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states, alongside others in the North such as Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa, where terrorism and kidnapping risks remain high. Southern states including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers (excluding Port Harcourt) were also flagged due to widespread crime and unrest.
The advisory warned that violent crimes—armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom—are prevalent, with U.S. citizens often targeted.
It also noted that terrorist attacks could occur at markets, places of worship, hotels, and public gatherings, while healthcare services remain inconsistent and below international standards.
Americans planning travel to Nigeria are advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety protocols.
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