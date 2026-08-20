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Internet Society Ghana trains persons with disabilities on digital accessibility

Source: Deborah Animwaa Baadu  
  20 August 2026 9:43am
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The Internet Society Ghana Chapter has organised a practical training workshop to equip persons with disabilities with digital skills and assistive tools to improve their access to online platforms.

The training, organised in partnership with Open Knowledge Ghana, brought together persons with different impairments, web developers and technology experts to identify barriers that limit accessibility to digital services.

President of the Internet Society Ghana Chapter, Dr Maud Adjele Ashon Elliot, said the initiative was designed to give persons with disabilities a direct role in identifying accessibility gaps that developers may otherwise overlook.

“We expect them to actively participate and also sort of identify some gaps that we might not have seen which we could include when we are doing web development.”

She said involving persons with disabilities in the design and development process would give technology professionals a better understanding of their experiences and help produce more responsive digital platforms.

Participants were also introduced to various assistive technologies that can help persons with disabilities navigate the internet and access digital services more independently.

Dr Elliot stressed that accessibility should be incorporated from the beginning of the development process rather than treated as an afterthought.

“When we are starting any application, we should have them as part of the table from the beginning, not at the end before we try to add different accessibility tools.”

She called for greater participation of persons with disabilities in digital policy development and technology design, stressing the need for an internet that is accessible to all.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote digital inclusion and ensure persons with disabilities are not excluded as public and private services increasingly move online.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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