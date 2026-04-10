Israel and Hezbollah continue strikes as US-Iran ceasefire faces collapse over Lebanon

More than 600 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday, according local authorities.

The Middle East remains on a knife-edge as the conflict enters its 41st day. Despite a tenuous two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly rejected a pause in hostilities regarding Lebanon. As Israel pursues a dual-track strategy of military escalation and a push for direct diplomacy, the broader regional truce hangs in the balance, threatened by continued strikes and the persistent closure of global energy arteries.

Contradictory Signals on Lebanon Negotiations

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced he has instructed his cabinet to "open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible" following what he described as repeated requests from Beirut. The proposed talks, which US and Israeli officials suggest could begin at the US State Department as early as next week, are intended to focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of "peaceful relations." The move reportedly comes at the specific request of President Donald Trump, who has urged the Prime Minister to be "a little more low-key" in Lebanese operations.

However, the diplomatic overture is being met with scepticism and military force. "I want to tell you: there is no ceasefire in Lebanon," Netanyahu stated in a video message. "We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, and we will not stop until we restore your security." Lebanese officials have pushed back, noting they have received no formal invitation and insisting there will be “no negotiations under fire.”

High Human Cost and Humanitarian Warnings

The intensity of the Israeli offensive has surged, with Wednesday marking the deadliest wave of strikes since the war began. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from that single day of bombardment reached at least 303 people, with over 1,150 injured. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) maintained that the operations targeted 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites.

The escalation has drawn sharp rebukes from international humanitarian leaders. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged Israel to rescind evacuation orders for hospitals in Beirut, calling the move "operationally unfeasible" as nearly 450 patients, including many in intensive care, have no alternative facilities for treatment. The evacuation zone notably includes a Health Ministry complex housing over 5,000 displaced persons.

Economic Gridlock and the African Crisis

While the US-Iran ceasefire was intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway remains functionally closed to global commerce. Sultan Al Jaber, head of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company (ADNOC), emphasised that access is "restricted, conditioned and controlled" by Iranian political leverage.

The impact of this gridlock has been catastrophic for African nations heavily reliant on imports. In Malawi, farmers warn of "devastatingly low yields" as fertiliser prices soar, while in Nigeria, industry leaders like Aliko Dangote caution that it could take several months for oil prices to stabilise. For many developing economies, the truce may have arrived too late to prevent a severe agricultural and economic downturn.

The Cryptocurrency Toll Dispute

New friction has emerged following reports that Tehran plans to charge shipping firms fees, to be paid in cryptocurrency, for safe passage. President Donald Trump addressed these reports on Truth Social, writing, “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait.” He added a stern warning: “They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

The President stated that the U.S. agreed to a two-week suspension of hostilities on the condition of “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.” Despite the current gridlock, Trump remains defiant against domestic critics. Responding to the Wall Street Journal editorial board, he wrote: “Actually, it is a Victory, and there’s nothing ‘premature’ about it!” He further asserted, “Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way.”

Despite the President's optimism, shipping executives remain hesitant, noting that only three tankers transited the strait on Thursday. Currently, uncertainty leaves 26 South Korean ships among those stranded, prompting Seoul to dispatch a special envoy to Tehran for urgent safety talks.

Diplomatic Friction and Global Impacts

The definition of the ceasefire remains a primary point of contention. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei argued that halting the war in Lebanon is an "inseparable part" of the understanding put forward by Pakistan. Conversely, the White House has maintained that "Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire."

The ripples of the conflict are being felt far beyond the Middle East. In the United States, average gas prices have surged 40%—approximately $1.18 per gallon—hitting sectors like the Iowa farming industry particularly hard. Domestically, President Trump has lashed out at conservative pundits critical of the war, labelling them "stupid people" and "nut jobs" for their opposition to his administration's stance on Iranian nuclear capabilities.

Make-or-Break Talks in Islamabad

The world now waits for high-stakes negotiations set to begin Saturday morning in Islamabad. According to the White House, the U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. While Tehran has not officially named its representatives, reports from the media suggest Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may lead the Iranian side. The agenda is expected to pit a 15-point U.S. proposal against a 10-point Iranian list that includes demands for war reparations and formal control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The atmosphere remains volatile. New threats have emerged following a drone attack on a Kuwaiti National Guard site and confirmed strikes against Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline. While President Trump told the media he is "very optimistic" about a peace deal based on private discussions with Iranian leaders, the recent death of senior adviser Kamal Kharazi—who previously told reporters he saw "no room for diplomacy"—underscores the deep-seated tensions that negotiators must overcome.

The success of the Islamabad summit likely hinges on whether the US and Iran can reconcile their conflicting interpretations of the Lebanon front. As regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait report new infrastructure damage despite the truce, the international community remains caught between the hope of a diplomatic breakthrough and the reality of a war that continues to expand its reach. For now, the "direction of travel" may be positive, but as long as the world’s most vital energy chokepoint remains a tool of political leverage, global economic and security stability will remain fragile.

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