Israel Envoy names Iran as biggest threat to global stability

Israel’s Ambassador to Ghana, Roey Gilad, has described Iran as the biggest threat to global peace and stability, citing its foreign policy since 1979 and support for armed groups across the Middle East.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Ambassador Gilad said no country poses a greater danger to world stability than Iran, arguing that its actions go beyond the Middle East.

“There is no one state in the Middle East or in the world which is a bigger danger and challenge to world stability and peace than Iran,” he stated.

He accused Iran of pursuing a long-standing strategy of “exporting the revolution” since 1979, and of building regional influence through armed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen.

According to him, these developments have contributed to long-running instability in the region, culminating in heightened tensions following the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel.

The ambassador also referenced broader geopolitical concerns, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme, which he said remain central issues in global diplomatic negotiations.

His comments come amid continued debate over Iran’s regional influence and Western-led efforts to contain its military and nuclear capabilities.

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