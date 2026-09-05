‘It was inappropriate to make that comparison’ – Dr Pumpuni Asante on CJ’s SOE comment

The Director of Programmes and Advocacy at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has described the Chief Justice’s comparison of the performance of the state institutions under the current administration as inappropriate.

His comments follow remarks by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie during a visit to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on Wednesday, September 2, where he praised the performance of MIIF and other public institutions.

The Chief Justice said some of the developments he had witnessed had left him wondering what Ghana had been doing over the past eight years.

However, Dr Asante, in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, believes the comparison was ill-advised, particularly given the current environment and the need to protect public confidence in the administration of justice.

“For me, I think that given the circumstances, it was inappropriate to make the comparison. You could just acknowledge that, and you can see the way people have reacted,” he said.

According to him, the reaction from the public should serve as a warning to the Judiciary to be more sensitive in its public engagements, especially during what he described as difficult periods.

“Public confidence is the most important anchor for the administration of justice; if the public loses any faith in the justice delivery, it will be very difficult for it to execute its mandate,” he said.

He urged the Judiciary to take the public reaction seriously and use it as an indication of the need for greater sensitivity in its communication.

“So if the public reacted this way, and sometimes, you have scanned the environment, if people have reacted this way, all it should do is tell the Judiciary that be sensitive, because these are very difficult periods,” he added.

Dr Asante further called for efforts to reverse what he described as the worrying trend in public confidence in the justice delivery system.

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