Ivan Toney questions refereeing in Saudi Pro League title race after Al-Ahli draw

Audio By Carbonatix
Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has sparked controversy in the Saudi Pro League after accusing match officials of influencing the title race in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The comments come after Al-Ahli’s 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, a result that saw them drop crucial points and fall further behind leaders Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo plays. The Jeddah-based club had three penalty appeals waved away during the game, prompting strong reactions from players and officials.
Toney did not hold back in his assessment, suggesting officiating decisions were not neutral.
“It’s actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye,” he wrote on Instagram. “Without saying too much that may get me in trouble, it’s clear what’s being influenced here.”
The England international also revealed a heated exchange with referee Mohammed Sami Al-Ismail during the match. According to Toney, the official told him to “focus on the AFC,” a remark he found troubling given the stakes of the domestic title race.
Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old questioned both the decisions and the referee’s mindset.
“We know who we’re chasing,” Toney said. “Hopefully we get fair decisions. If we have good referees and play how we normally do, we have a good chance. But if it’s like this, it’s always going to be tough.”
He pointed specifically to two penalty incidents, insisting both should have been awarded.
“The big talking point was the two penalties. It’s clear as day. I’m not sure what more you want him to do – if he picked the ball up with two hands, are you going to give a penalty then?”
Al-Ahli have backed their striker’s stance, releasing a strongly worded statement expressing “deep dissatisfaction” with the officiating. The club argued that the referee’s decisions directly affected the outcome and raised concerns about the integrity of the competition.
They have formally requested access to VAR communications and audio recordings between match officials, seeking clarity on the controversial calls.
Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez also supported the club’s position, as tensions continue to rise in the closing stages of the Saudi Pro League season.
The draw leaves Al-Ahli four points behind Al-Nassr, intensifying scrutiny on officiating standards as the title race enters a निर्णing phase.
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