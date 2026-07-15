J.E.A. Mills Heritage outlines activities to mark 14th anniversary of former president’s death

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage has outlined a series of activities to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The anniversary, which falls on Friday, July 24, 2026, will be marked with a commemorative lecture, a memorial service, and a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park in Accra, as well as a hockey tournament in honour of the late President.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Board Chairman of the Heritage, Alex Segbefia, said the activities are aimed at preserving the memory and legacy of the late former President Mills.

“The vision of the Heritage is to inspire humanity for a better society.”

The first major activity will be a commemorative lecture on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kofi Annan ICT Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The lecture will be delivered by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, on the topic: “President John Evans Atta Mills: 14 Years On.”

The memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony will be held on Friday, July 24, at Asomdwee Park, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to lay a wreath on behalf of the Republic of Ghana.

The activities will end on Saturday, July 25, with the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey Tournament at the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Pitch in Accra.

The Heritage says the activities are part of efforts to keep alive the memory of President John Evans Atta Mills and promote the values of peace, humility, unity, and democratic governance that characterised his leadership.

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