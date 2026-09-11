Jimmy Kimmel says interview with Democrat won’t air on TV, cites regulator ‘threats’

TV host Jimmy Kimmel says his interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will not air on television due to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Speaking on his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on Wednesday, Kimmel said the FCC, under Donald Trump's presidency, had threatened him and his show "based on simple traditional editorial decisions, guest bookings it would seem they don't like". The BBC has contacted the FCC for comment.

A White House spokesman denied the head of the FCC had threatened Kimmel regarding his interview with Talarico or any other candidate.

Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton will face Talarico in November's midterm elections.

The outcome of the Texas race will help determine whether Democrats can win back control of the US Senate for the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency.

During his show on Wednesday, Kimmel said he had interviewed many political candidates over the years, including Trump himself while he was running for his first term.

"Now that he's president, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network, ABC, our affiliates, our local stations, based on simple, traditional editorial decisions, guest bookings it would seem they don't like," Kimmel said.

He added that, in consideration for the network's local stations, particularly ABC affiliates in Texas, his interview with Talarico would not air on television on Thursday and would be posted on YouTube instead.

In a statement to the BBC, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said: "Jimmy Kimmel is play-acting - as he often does - to create a false narrative about this administration's policies."

"[FCC] Chairman [Brendan] Carr has not threatened him regarding interviewing James Talarico, or any other candidate," Ingle added.

The FCC issues broadcast licenses, as well as regulating radio, TV and satellite airwaves.

ABC, which broadcasts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been in a feud with the regulator and Carr, a Trump appointee, for months.

In September, Kimmel was temporarily pulled off air for comments he made regarding the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. That decision was made hours after Carr, a Trump appointee, threatened to act against the ABC and its parent company Disney.

Then in April, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump urged ABC to reprimand Kimmel for a joke he made about her.

Shortly afterwards, the FCC ordered an early review of Disney's television broadcast licences. In response, the ABC last month sued the FCC, arguing it was being unfairly targeted over its editorial content.

Trump has at times said he is considering revoking the FCC licences of several US networks that he said have aired views critical of his presidency.

In February, fellow US late-night host Stephen Colbert accused his network, CBS, of refusing to air his interview with Talarico for fear of retaliation from the FCC. CBS denied it had banned the interview from being aired, saying it only gave "legal guidance".

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