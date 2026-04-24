Kaba and Slit Festival returns on May 1 with celebration of old-school styles, Fugu and Batakari

The fourth edition of the Kaba and Slit Festival will take place on May 1 at Legon City Mall in Accra, bringing together fashion lovers, artisans, designers and culture enthusiasts for a celebration of Ghanaian identity through clothing.



This year’s event is themed “Old School Kaba and Slit styles and men in Fugu/Batakari”, a nod to classic Ghanaian fashion traditions that continue to shape style, heritage and cultural pride across the country.



Since its launch in 2023, the festival has positioned itself as more than a fashion showcase. It has become a platform for promoting Ghanaian culture, encouraging the use of locally made textiles and creating visibility for the people who keep the country’s fashion value chain alive, from textile producers and tailors to designers and vendors.



Organisers say the festival is designed to preserve and promote the cultural meaning behind Kaba and Slit attire while also giving room for modern interpretations that keep the style relevant to younger generations.

The celebration also seeks to highlight Fugu and Batakari for men, expanding the spotlight beyond women’s fashion to include other traditional Ghanaian dress forms.



The festival’s vision is to help establish Kaba and Slit attire as globally recognised symbols of Ghanaian cultural heritage, while its mission is to create spaces that showcase, educate, and celebrate the craftsmanship and meaning behind the clothing.



Beyond the runway and style displays, the event also carries a wider social and economic purpose. It is expected to feature cultural education, youth mentorship and networking opportunities for people in the fashion industry.

Through these efforts, organisers seek to support creativity, preserve traditional techniques, and generate income opportunities for local makers.



The festival also speaks to a larger conversation about cultural identity and economic inclusion in Ghana’s creative sector. By promoting locally produced fabrics and handmade clothing, it supports small businesses and artisans while reinforcing the value of traditional fashion in a modern economy.



For many Ghanaians, Kaba and Slit remains a powerful expression of elegance, modesty and belonging, worn at weddings, naming ceremonies, festivals and other major social events. Its continued celebration, the organisers believe, is one way to keep that heritage alive while adapting it to contemporary tastes.



As the May 1 event approaches, the Kaba and Slit Festival is expected to draw a diverse crowd in a vibrant display of colour, craftsmanship and cultural pride, underscoring the enduring place of Ghanaian fashion in national identity.

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