KAIPTC urges UN military observer trainers to uphold peacekeeping standards

Deputy Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Brigadier General Lawrence Deku

The Deputy Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Brigadier General Lawrence Deku, has urged participants of the 2026 United Nations Military Observers Training of Trainers (UNMO ToT) Course to become ambassadors of United Nations training standards and ensure that the knowledge acquired is transferred to future peacekeepers.

He said effective peacekeeping begins long before deployment, stressing the critical role of training institutions in preparing military personnel for the increasingly complex demands of modern peace operations.

Brigadier General Deku made the remarks at the close of the UNMO ToT Course held at KAIPTC, Ghana, from 17 to 28 August 2026, in collaboration with the United Nations Integrated Training Service (UN ITS).

The course was fully funded by the Canadian Ministry of Defence and brought together 24 participants, including four officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 20 international participants.

According to Brigadier General Deku, the two-week programme achieved its objective of strengthening participants’ capacity to deliver the United Nations Military Observers Specialised Training Materials (UNMO STM) 2025 in accordance with UN standards.

He said the training combined instructional methodology with practical lesson delivery, peer learning, mentoring, continuous assessment and a comprehensive tabletop exercise, equipping participants with the competencies required to deliver military observer training in their respective national training institutions.

“It is my distinct pleasure to join you today as we bring the United Nations Military Observers Training of Trainers Course to a close,” he said.

“Two weeks ago, we gathered here with a common purpose: to strengthen your capacity to deliver the United Nations Military Observers Specialised Training Materials in line with United Nations standards. Today, I am pleased to see that you have achieved this objective through your dedication, professionalism and commitment.”

Brigadier General Deku commended the participants for their active engagement, thoughtful discussions and professionalism throughout the programme, saying their performance demonstrated the value of combining standardised training materials with practical instructional methods.

He said the participants performed particularly well during their presentations, demonstrating the knowledge, competencies and individual skills acquired during the course.

The Deputy Commandant emphasised that the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations is closely linked to the quality of training personnel receive before deployment.

“Effective peacekeeping begins long before deployment,” he said. “It begins in institutions such as these, where professional knowledge is shared, best practices are exchanged, and future trainers are equipped to prepare others for the demanding realities of modern peace operations.”

He said the course provided an important platform for participants from different countries to exchange experiences and perspectives while developing their capacity to train military observers to operate professionally in challenging peacekeeping environments.

The course was led by Colonel Samson Adeola Salawu and a team from UN ITS, supported by two instructors from KAIPTC.

Beyond strengthening participants’ ability to deliver the UNMO STM 2025, the programme also provided opportunities for direct interaction with officers from UN ITS and representatives of other Member States.

The training further assessed participants’ instructional and presentation abilities for possible consideration as international trainers on the UN ITS roster.

Brigadier General Deku urged the participants to regard their certificates not simply as evidence of completing the training but as a responsibility to contribute to the professional development of future Military Observers.

“As you return to your respective countries, I encourage you to view this certificate not merely as recognition of a completed course, but as a responsibility. You are now ambassadors for United Nations training standards,” he said.

He urged them to multiply the knowledge and skills gained within their respective institutions to ensure that future Military Observers are better prepared to serve with professionalism, integrity and impartiality.

He also reminded the participants of the importance of respecting the principles underpinning United Nations peacekeeping.

The course's emphasis on strengthening instructional capacity also supports the broader objective of ensuring that peacekeeping personnel receive consistent and mission-relevant preparation regardless of their country of origin.

The training also contributed to the United Nations Gender Parity Strategy 2018–2028, which seeks to increase the meaningful participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations.

The inclusion of gender considerations in the training reflects broader international efforts to improve representation and ensure that peacekeeping operations benefit from diverse perspectives and capabilities.

Brigadier General Deku's call for participants to transfer their knowledge to national training institutions therefore extends beyond technical military preparation to the broader objective of building a more professional and inclusive peacekeeping community.

Brigadier General Deku also encouraged participants to maintain the professional relationships established during their two weeks at KAIPTC.

He described the networks developed through the course as valuable assets capable of fostering continued cooperation, knowledge-sharing and mutual support among peacekeeping professionals.

He cited the words of the late former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, after whom the Centre is named, to underscore the importance of partnership and shared humanity.

“We may have different religions, different languages, different coloured skin, but we all belong to one human family,” he quoted Mr Annan as saying.

According to the Deputy Commandant, the spirit of partnership reflected in the quotation had been evident throughout the course and should continue to guide the participants in their professional engagements.

Brigadier General Deku expressed KAIPTC’s appreciation to the United Nations for entrusting the Centre with the responsibility of hosting the training.

He said the Centre was excited about opportunities for closer collaboration with the UN in strengthening peacekeeping capacity and professional training.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for its steadfast support for global peacekeeping capacity and for fully funding the 2026 training.

He commended Colonel Samson Adeola Salawu, the course management team, facilitators, support staff and all others whose efforts contributed to the successful delivery of the programme.

The Deputy Commandant further thanked the participants for their discipline, enthusiasm and professionalism, expressing the hope that their stay in Ghana had been both intellectually rewarding and personally enriching.

He encouraged them to return home with not only the knowledge gained from the course but also fond memories of Ghana and the partnerships developed during their stay.

Brigadier General Deku formally declared the 2026 United Nations Military Observers Training of Trainers Course closed on behalf of the Management Board and Executive Committee of KAIPTC.

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