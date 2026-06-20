Ken Ofori-Atta would be in danger of assault if he returns to Ghana – Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has suggested that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta could face the risk of physical assault if he returns to Ghana because of the public sentiment that has developed around him.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 20, during a discussion on reports that Ofori-Atta had secured a United States Green Card, Mr Bentil said his concerns were not about the legal case against the former minister but rather the hostile atmosphere surrounding him.

"If I were Ken, I wouldn't come to Ghana, not because I'm afraid of the charges. I have said on this table that the charges are not serious. It is being reported that the US court is saying the same thing."

He explained that he had expressed similar views more than a year ago, arguing that due process had not been followed in the handling of the case.

"I said it about a year ago, 78 charges for whatever. And I said, if I'm Ken, not because I'm afraid. As far as I am concerned, Ken Ofori-Atta, if he were here, would be in danger of being assaulted even by ordinary citizens because he has been so demonised," he stated.

Despite his concerns, Mr Bentil said he would prefer Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and respond to the allegations against him.

"I wish he would come and face the charges and face them down," he said.

"So people should take things in context. My worry is that, because of the emotions surrounding this matter, we are not being methodical about it. And that's why we are where we are."

The IMANI Vice President also revisited his earlier criticism of the handling of the case, insisting that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) sought an Interpol Red Notice before formally charging the former Finance Minister.

"From the beginning, it was on this table that I revealed he had not even been charged, yet Interpol Red Notices had been issued against him," he said.

"And I said it would not go anywhere. What have we seen? It did not go anywhere. They were withdrawn, and they apologised to him."

According to him, his position was based on legal principles rather than support for Ofori-Atta.

"I said it here long before that, when you haven't charged a person, how do you issue an Interpol Red Notice? People said, 'You are defending Ken.' I said, 'No.' The point is that it is not proper procedure."

Mr Bentil argued that a prosecutorial body should follow due process before seeking an international notice against a suspect.

"When you have a prosecutorial body, which is a serious institution, issuing an Interpol Red Notice — an international wanted notice — against somebody it has not charged, that's the point I made a year ago. And I'm saying Interpol itself has come to the conclusion that I was right."

He maintained that there is a correct legal process that should be followed regardless of public opinion.

"There's a right way to do something and a wrong way to do it. And when we say these things, people think, 'Oh, you are defending Ken.' No. I'm saying there's a right way and there's a wrong way."

Mr Bentil further stated that Ofori-Atta did not flee from the authorities but travelled abroad for medical treatment while maintaining communication through his legal team.

"Let's never forget the fact that Ken Ofori-Atta did not run away from the OSP. He went abroad for medical treatment. And when they contacted him, he was communicating with them. His lawyers were communicating with them."

According to Mr Bentil, the former Finance Minister's decision not to return to Ghana was influenced by the atmosphere that had developed around the case.

"It is a decision he made not to return because of the atmosphere that was created. And that also has been reported," he said.

"When you have all these things going on, it poisons the environment. The law actually says that you have a right not to return to that kind of environment. It is not only the prosecuting and arresting institutions that can create such circumstances."

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