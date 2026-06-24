Kenya signs $1.2bn deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport

Kenya's government has signed a ‌$1.2 billion agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Transport Minister Davis ​Chirchir said on Tuesday.

The East African nation plans to nearly triple the annual passenger capacity at the Nairobi airport from 7.5 million to 22 million.

The project was previously ​halted last year after Kenya cancelled a 2024 agreement with India's Adani Group following the indictment of its founder ​in the United States.

"The project scope includes ​the construction of a new terminal building and associated support ‌facilities, ⁠the modernisation and upgrading of existing infrastructure, and the improvement of airside and landside operations," Chirchir said on his X account.

Kenya is aiming to maintain ​its role as ​a regional ⁠aviation hub as countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda invest heavily in ​new airport construction to attract airlines ​and ⁠travellers.

Last week, Chirchir said the government had appointed Africa's Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance ⁠Corporation ​to arrange financing for the project.

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