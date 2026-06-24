Kenya signs $1.2bn deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya's government has signed a $1.2 billion agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Transport Minister Davis Chirchir said on Tuesday.
The East African nation plans to nearly triple the annual passenger capacity at the Nairobi airport from 7.5 million to 22 million.
The project was previously halted last year after Kenya cancelled a 2024 agreement with India's Adani Group following the indictment of its founder in the United States.
"The project scope includes the construction of a new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernisation and upgrading of existing infrastructure, and the improvement of airside and landside operations," Chirchir said on his X account.
Kenya is aiming to maintain its role as a regional aviation hub as countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda invest heavily in new airport construction to attract airlines and travellers.
Last week, Chirchir said the government had appointed Africa's Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation to arrange financing for the project.
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