Kenyasi No.1 Anglican JHS gets $600,000 facelift after years of unsafe conditions

For years, students and teachers at the Kenyasi No. 1 Anglican Junior High School (JHS) in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region lived under the constant shadow of fear due to decaying infrastructure.

Weak roofs, cracked walls, broken window frames, and heavily potholed floors had turned daily learning into a serious workplace hazard.

The school's headteacher, Opoku Agyemang, revealed that the threat of structural failure was so severe that teachers conducted lessons under intense anxiety for their physical safety, severely undermining academic performance across the board.

Relief has finally arrived following a $600,000 investment by the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a service provider at the Newmont Ahafo South mine, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the facility on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Kenyasi, Mr. Agyemang expressed deep gratitude to UMA for their timely intervention, noting that the renovated facility immediately guarantees the physical safety and comfort of both students and staff.

The project aligns directly with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

By transforming a hazardous facility into a secure, modern learning environment, the initiative advances Target 4.a of the SDGs, which calls for building and upgrading education facilities that are safe, inclusive, and non-violent.

Furthermore, it reinforces SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) by showcasing how localised, decentralised leadership can preserve and protect vulnerable rural populations when community resources face structural strain.

Studies by the African Centre for School Leadership emphasise that localised, distributed leadership where community institutions step in to co-manage educational need, is an indispensable pillar for educational survival across Africa.

Research on the socioeconomic contributions of Ghanaian traditional leadership similarly highlights how local actors act as essential brokers of public service delivery, filling infrastructural gaps when state funding is delayed.

Addressing the gathering, the Human Resource Supervisor and CSR Team Lead for UMA-Subika, Bertha Yeboah, emphasised that the mining company saw it prudent to commit resources toward restoring a safer, more conducive teaching and learning environment for the children and instructors of the Kenyasi No. 1 community.

The District Director of Education for Asutifi North, Naomi Asantewaa, thanked UMA for its continuing interventions in support of education across the district, describing the proactive role of UMA-Subika as a foundational asset in shaping the intellectual and moral lives of young people.

Mrs. Asantewaa stressed that by stepping in to fund the JHS project, UMA has lifted a significant financial burden off the district assembly.

She called on all community stakeholders to protect the newly handed-over infrastructure, assuring that the education directorate will intensify instructional supervision to ensure academic performance rises in tandem with the improved facilities.

She added that the renovated classroom block joins a growing portfolio of UMA-Subika-led interventions in the district, which includes community scholarship and apprenticeship awards, annual reading festival competitions, and key infrastructure and teaching materials support.

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