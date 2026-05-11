Kofi Owusu Peprah dedicates TGMA award to late father, Rev. George Owusu Mensah

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Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Peprah emotionally dedicated his Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards to the memory of his late father, Rev. George Owusu Mensah, after emerging victorious with his hit song Big God Afro.
The talented gospel artiste received loud cheers from the audience as he mounted the stage to receive the prestigious award during the ceremony. In an emotional acceptance speech, Kofi Owusu Peprah thanked God, his fans, and his management team for their unwavering support throughout his music journey.
According to him, the award holds deep emotional value because of the role his late father played in shaping his life, faith, and music career.
“This award is dedicated to my late father Rev. George Owusu Mensah. His prayers, sacrifices, teachings, and encouragement continue to inspire me every day. I also dedicate this to my management team and everyone supporting the vision,” he stated.
The Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song category featured strong competition from notable gospel acts including Ewura Abena with Ebefa, Diana Hamilton featuring Ntokozo Mbambo and Elder Mireku on Aha Ye (The Good Place), Ready by Scott Evans, Stamina by Kofi Karikari, and Yehoda by Carl Clottey featuring Luigi Maclean.
The victory has been widely celebrated by fans and gospel music lovers, many describing it as a deserving recognition of Kofi Owusu Peprah’s consistency, inspirational songs, and impact in the gospel music industry.
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