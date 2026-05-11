Koku Anyidoho says he still hasn’t seen Atta Mills’ autopsy report

Former Head of Communications at the Presidency under the late John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, says he still does not know the exact cause of the former President’s death nearly 14 years after the incident because he has never seen the autopsy report.

President Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, while serving in office, becoming Ghana’s first sitting President to pass away while in power.

The circumstances surrounding his death and the handling of the autopsy findings have remained a subject of public discussion over the years.

Mr Anyidoho explained that despite serving as one of the late President’s closest aides, he has never been granted access to the official medical findings relating to the former President’s death.

He maintained that his concern has always centred on transparency and access to the report rather than speculation about foul play.

The matter has resurfaced several times in recent years, including a public disagreement in 2022 between Mr Anyidoho and Samuel Atta Mills over whether the autopsy report should be released.

Members of the late President’s family also petitioned former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 regarding access to the document, reigniting national debate over the issue.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, May 10, Mr Anyidoho said he remains unaware of the precise medical cause of President Mills’ death because the report has never been made available to him.

“Even the autopsy reports, I have not seen them. I don’t know,” he stated.

Pressed on whether he now knew what caused the former President’s death, he responded: “If you ask me today, after 14 years, what exactly killed the President, I don’t know. I’ve never known because I’ve not seen any autopsy report.”

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