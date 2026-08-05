Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports

All five teaching hospitals in Ghana have been sanctioned by the Right to Information Commission for failing to submit their 2025 annual reports required under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital are among 254 public institutions fined GH₵20,000 each for non-compliance with their statutory reporting obligations.

The RTI Commission said the affected institutions failed to submit their reports despite reminders issued through publications in the Ghanaian Times on January 20, 2026, and the Daily Graphic on April 24, 2026.

The sanctions were imposed under Section 77(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), which requires public institutions to submit annual reports on their RTI activities within 60 days after December 31 each year.

The reports are expected to provide details on the number of information requests received, approved or rejected, as well as reasons for any refusals.

Beyond the five teaching hospitals, several other health institutions were also affected by the Commission’s action.

They include Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Koforidua Regional Hospital, Upper East Regional Hospital, Upper West Regional Hospital and Lawra Municipal Hospital.

Other sanctioned facilities include Atua Government Hospital, Bibiani Municipal Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, LEKMA Hospital, Manhyia District Hospital, Suhum Municipal Hospital, Suntreso Government Hospital, Tafo Government Hospital, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Government Hospital, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital.

Health regulatory institutions and professional bodies, including the Allied Health Professions Council, Nursing and Midwifery Council, Medical and Dental Council, Pharmacy Council Ghana, Ghana Psychology Council, Ghana College of Pharmacists and Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, were also listed among the defaulters.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the National Vaccine Institute and the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency were among other health-related institutions sanctioned.

The Commission said annual reports submitted by public institutions are critical inputs for preparing its consolidated report to Parliament and monitoring compliance with the RTI law.

“The Commission emphasises that compliance with Act 989 is not discretionary. Failure to adhere to statutory timelines, disclosure duties, or enforcement directives constitutes a violation of law and attracts regulatory consequences,” it stated.

Public health institutions are among the major recipients of RTI requests, with citizens often seeking information on issues including healthcare delivery, procurement processes, infrastructure projects and institutional operations.

The Commission warned that failure by the affected institutions to pay the GH₵20,000 penalty within 14 days of receiving formal notice could trigger further enforcement action.

The latest sanctions form part of the RTI Commission’s continued efforts to enforce transparency and accountability obligations among public institutions.

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