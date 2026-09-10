Kwahu Afram Plains North Assembly rolls out solar street lights to improve security and visibility

The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly in the Eastern Region has commenced the installation of solar-powered street lights across the district as part of efforts to improve night-time security, visibility and the appearance of communities.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Kate Mawusi Babanawo, announced the commencement of the exercise in a statement on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

According to her, the project will cover key public areas including markets, lorry stations, health facilities, schools and major streets in Donkorkrom and other communities across the district.

She said the initiative forms part of the Assembly’s broader efforts to improve infrastructure, promote public safety and enhance the general wellbeing of residents.

Ms Babanawo appealed to residents to support the exercise and protect the street lights to ensure that they serve communities for an extended period.

The latest intervention adds to a series of development projects undertaken by the Assembly under the leadership of the DCE in recent months.

On August 29, 2026, nine major projects were commissioned across the district, covering education, healthcare, transportation and local economic development. The projects included a two-unit Kindergarten block at Amankwa-Tornu, a CHPS compound with nurses’ accommodation at Kpala, a three-unit Junior High School block at Agordeke-Zikpo and a six-unit classroom block at Avukope.

Also commissioned were an Accident and Emergency Centre at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, a 22-seater fibre boat for NHIS outreach to island communities, the Adeemmra Cattle Market Stopover, a KG block at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian School and a CHPS compound at Dwarf Island-Battor Kope.

The DCE had earlier commissioned the newly constructed Cattle Market at Adeemmra on July 11, 2026, with the facility intended to provide an organised space for cattle trading and improve conditions for farmers, livestock traders and buyers.

In August, she also handed over 1,850 pieces of school furniture to the Ghana Education Service as part of efforts to address infrastructure and furniture needs in schools across the district. The Assembly’s official website lists the furniture handover among its recent development interventions.

The DCE’s approach has also included regular monitoring of projects. In March 2026, she inspected projects including the Agordeke JHS, Amankwa-Tornu KG, Donkorkrom-Ntonaboma road reshaping, Supom Clinic, the cattle market, the emergency ward at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital and the renovation of the District Assembly Hall.

The Assembly’s development programme comes against the backdrop of the government’s increased emphasis on direct utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for priority local projects. The 2026 budget allocates GH¢8.9 billion to the DACF and requires a minimum of 80% of releases to flow directly to assemblies for priority projects, including markets, health facilities, education infrastructure, potable water, sanitation and school furniture.

The solar street-lighting project is therefore expected to complement the Assembly’s ongoing infrastructure interventions, particularly in communities where improved night-time visibility can support movement, trading and public safety.

Ms Babanawo expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for what she described as his continuous support for development in the district.

Kwahu Afram Plains North has about 95 communities, with roughly three-quarters located on islands within surrounding water bodies, making infrastructure and service delivery particularly challenging across the district.

The Assembly says it remains committed to implementing projects that respond to the needs of residents and contribute to the socio-economic development of the district.

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