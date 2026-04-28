Lack of rainfall raises fears for Ivory Coast cocoa crop

Rains were below average last week in most of the Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that the persistent dry spells ​could prevent the March-to-August mid-crop from finishing strongly and damage its ‌quality.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, has entered its rainy season, which officially is from April to mid-November.

Farmers whom Reuters spoke to across the country said they were concerned about the lack of abundant rain and that the current period until late May was crucial for plantations to yield well and for beans to be of good quality until the end of the crop season.

Farmers said many beans were leaving the bush as harvesting was picking ​up. Most of them said big pods growing on cocoa trees would ensure abundant harvests at least in May and June.

"We need plenty of rain from now on, otherwise the ​mid-season crop will be short and of poor quality," said Paul Dasse, who ​farms near the western region of Soubre, where 10.9 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week - ‌12.6 ⁠mm below the five-year average.

Similar comments were reported in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were below average. Farmers there said plantations needed downpours because the heat was persisting.

In the ​west-central region of ​Daloa and in ⁠the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below average last week, farmers complained about the lack of ​good moisture for small and average-sized pods.

"The much-needed rains ​are late. ⁠It should start raining heavily soon. The many small pods on the trees need plenty of water,” said Arthur N’Guessan, who farms near Daloa, where 7.8 mm of ⁠rain ​fell last week, fully 13.8 mm below the ​five-year average.

Weekly average temperatures across Ivory Coast last week ranged from 29.1 to 32.8 degrees Celsius (84 ​to 91 degrees Fahrenheit).

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