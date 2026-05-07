Ivory Coast dissolves electoral commission after criticism

Audio By Carbonatix
Ivory Coast's government has dissolved the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) following sustained criticism of the body over its handling of elections, government spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday.
- The decision was approved by the government following repeated disputes over the commission's independence and its handling of elections, Coulibaly told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
- He said the move was intended to pave the way for a new election management system and help restore public confidence in the electoral process, with the aim of ensuring "peaceful polls".
- Coulibaly said that discussions within the government would now decide what structure will replace the CEI.
- Ivory Coast last held a presidential election in October 2025, when President Alassane Ouattara won a fourth term with nearly 90% of the vote after several prominent opposition figures were barred from running, prompting criticism from opposition and civil society groups over the inclusiveness of the process.
- The CEI, created in October 2001, has overseen all of Ivory Coast's elections since the end of military rule and has been at the centre of nearly every major electoral dispute, including the 2010 presidential election, whose contested outcome triggered months of deadly violence.
- Opposition parties have long accused the commission of lacking independence, saying its membership is overly aligned with the ruling coalition, accusations authorities have previously rejected.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Evidence-based data crucial in fight against climate change – Food systems stakeholders
2 minutes
-
No journalist must be harassed – Gov’t promises media protection, warns against threats to press freedom
7 minutes
-
Digital technologies critical to strengthening Africa’s health systems – WHO
18 minutes
-
BoG backs cross-border fintech expansion to deepen African markets
23 minutes
-
Indigenous innovators power Ghana’s growth with UNDP support
27 minutes
-
Governor Asiama advocates right conditions to propel Africa’s financial services
31 minutes
-
Ghana to pilot Africa’s continental digital trade corridor – Opoku-Agyemang announces
40 minutes
-
Ivory Coast dissolves electoral commission after criticism
54 minutes
-
Gold gains as dollar weakens; investors focus on US-Iran peace deal prospects
1 hour
-
Do not spend public trust for headlines – Felix Kwakye Ofosu fires warning to media
1 hour
-
Disinformation is a national security threat – Felix Kwakye Ofosu concerned over fake news
2 hours
-
Former AG Dame teases bigger political role as NPP eyes 2028 comeback
2 hours
-
‘We had people come just to see it’: Amazon delivers its first UK parcels by drone
2 hours
-
French professor investigated for awarding himself fake prize
2 hours
-
Former OpenAI board member says Elon Musk offered her sperm donations
2 hours