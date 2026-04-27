Black Starlets touch down in Ivory Coast ahead of friendly double-Header

Black Starlets

The Black Starlets have safely arrived in Ivory Coast ahead of their scheduled double-header international friendlies against the Young Elephants.

The team departed Ghana at 13:30 GMT and touched down in Abidjan approximately an hour later, marking the beginning of the next phase of their preparations for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The delegation, made up of players, technical staff and management, is expected to proceed to Ebimpe, where both matches will be held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The friendlies, scheduled for April 27 and 30, will provide the Black Starlets with a crucial opportunity to test their readiness against a strong Ivorian side as they fine-tune preparations for the continental tournament.

With the team now settled in Ivory Coast, focus shifts to training sessions and tactical adjustments as the technical team aims to get the best out of the squad ahead of the important encounters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.