African media criticised for weak geopolitical coverage

Audio By Carbonatix
Professor Kwame Karikari, former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has raised concerns about the weakness of African media coverage of continental events and geopolitical issues.
He observed that most African media organisations remained overly local in focus and often relied on international outlets such as CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera for regional news, which he described as detrimental to Africa’s narrative.
Prof Karikari was speaking at a workshop organised by the International Desk of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) in partnership with the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) in Accra.
“Our media, in their strategic functions as institutions of public information and education, ought to be awakened to their responsibilities and important developments on the continent,” he said.
The conference which was on theme: “Enhancing media capacity on foreign influence, geopolitics, and democracy resilience in West Africa and the Sahel” attracted media practitioners from West Africa and the Sahel regions as well as other African countries.
Prof Karikari stressed that global geopolitical developments and foreign influence posed serious threats to the existential interests of African people, yet the continent’s media had not responded adequately.
“Africa seems turned into inexplicable silence, lethargy, and aloofness in the midst of critical developments that call for active and bold responses.
“There is today no voice of confidence and trust speaking for Africa. Our political leaders seem to have resigned themselves into the cocoons of their narrow, small national or country domains where they feel comfortable as small‑minded chieftains,” he said.
Prof Karikari urged African media to persuade political leaders to become more active in addressing issues of continental and sub‑regional institutions.
He said the continent’s media should promote reliable knowledge of African affairs, strengthening solidarity and safeguarding sovereignty against external threats.
Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the CDD, noted that the organisation had long been at the forefront of promoting democracy and good governance in West Africa.
He said since 2019, the CDD had deepened its Africa footprint and established an International Desk to track geopolitical developments and dynamics affecting security and peace in the region.
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