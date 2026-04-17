Media must lead coordinated fight against misinformation – REMAPSEN at One Health Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
The African Media Network for the Promotion of Health and the Environment (REMAPSEN) has underscored the critical role of the media in combating misinformation, particularly in areas such as health, climate, and the environment.
This came during a roundtable discussion organised by CFI Medias on the theme “How are the media responding to misinformation?”, held as part of Fabrique One Sustainable Health on the sidelines of the One Health Summit in Lyon.
Representing REMAPSEN, Special Advisor to the President and Director of Partnerships, Bouba Sow, outlined a structured approach to tackling misinformation, highlighting the network’s growing influence across the continent.
He pointed first to the strength of collective action, noting that REMAPSEN brings together more than 800 media outlets across over 40 African countries.
This, he said, allows for the pooling of resources, harmonisation of messaging, and the widespread dissemination of accurate and reliable information.
According to him, this coordinated approach is essential in addressing misinformation, which often spreads rapidly across borders, especially in contexts where access to verified scientific information remains limited.
Mr Sow also emphasised the importance of capacity building, explaining that REMAPSEN invests in training journalists to enhance their ability to process and verify scientific data.
He noted that combating misinformation is not only about correcting falsehoods but also preventing their spread through responsible and informed reporting.
This, he said, ultimately improves media coverage of health, climate, and environmental issues while building a community of well-equipped and committed journalists.
The third key pillar, he noted, is the promotion of partnerships to ensure credible public communication.
He stressed that the fight against misinformation requires collaboration between media organisations, scientific institutions, governments, international bodies, civil society, and development partners.
Mr Sow added that such cross-sectoral collaboration aligns with the “One Health” approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health within a broader framework of sustainable development.
He concluded that addressing misinformation must be a deliberate, collective, and professional effort grounded in credible sources, urging that the media be recognised not just as channels of information, but as key stakeholders in shaping informed public discourse.
The roundtable reinforced the growing consensus that effective responses to misinformation require coordinated action, strong partnerships, and a well-trained media ecosystem capable of delivering accurate and impactful information.
Latest Stories
-
Final decision in marriage must rest with couple, not family – Kweku Frimpong
16 minutes
-
Media must lead coordinated fight against misinformation – REMAPSEN at One Health Summit
41 minutes
-
Ghana deepens migration partnership as Interior Minister recieves EU-IOM equipment for NADMO
55 minutes
-
Cioaba Aristica Aduana future uncertain over family issues – CEO Atta Poku
2 hours
-
HAC-CER named Best Ulcer Product of the Year
2 hours
-
Nations FC reach first-ever FA Cup final with win over Aduana
2 hours
-
Accra to hold National Sanitation Day clean-up on April 18
2 hours
-
Judicial decisions should be guided by law, “common sense” – Afenyo-Markin tells judges
2 hours
-
GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana, mist expected in forest zones
3 hours
-
COMAC raises concerns over financial impact of gov’t’s petroleum price reduction
3 hours
-
Politicians are afraid of Special Prosecutor; AG is ‘scared to the bone’ – Janet Nabla
3 hours
-
Accra Sanitation Court jails repeat offender for dumping refuse at unauthorised location
3 hours
-
Etihad Airways to launch Accra–Abu Dhabi flights from May 17 as part of its broader expansion
3 hours
-
Over 30 per cent of Ghanaian athletes exposed to exploitative recruitment schemes—Sports Minister
3 hours
-
Stakeholders push for inclusive finance for informal workers at Centre for Social Justice dialogue
3 hours